Warangal: Bomb threat to district court complex declared hoax after searches

Hyderabad, Feb 26 (PTI) The District Court complex in Telangana's Warangal received a bomb threat email on Thursday, which was later declared a hoax after a thorough search, police said.

The email warned of a possible blast at the Warangal and Hanamkonda District Courts, located within the same complex.

On receiving the alert, police, along with the bomb disposal and dog squads, evacuated the premises and carried out a detailed inspection, a police official said.

“The search found nothing suspicious, and the email has been declared a hoax,” the official said.

A case will be registered in connection with the incident, police said.