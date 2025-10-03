Warangal: Police to probe 'animal sacrifice' at temple during Gandhi Jayanti

Hyderabad, Oct 3 (PTI) An alleged animal sacrifice took place on Gandhi Jayanti, at a temple in Narsampet town of Warangal district, even as police personnel were deployed nearby for security, officials said.

According to a police statement, the incident occurred on Thursday, within the temple precincts, while policemen were on duty in the vicinity.

Warangal Police Commissioner Sunpreet Singh said a comprehensive inquiry would be conducted and appropriate action taken based on the findings, the statement added. PTI SJR SSK