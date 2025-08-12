Ward coordination officer in Palghar held for taking Rs 10,000 bribe

Palghar, Aug 12 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau has caught a 30-year-old woman ward coordination officer of a government scheme while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a person in Maharashtra's Palghar district, the ACB said on Tuesday.

The anti-graft unit had received a complaint from a 32-year-old woman, alleging that a public servant from UMED (Maharashtra State Livelihood Mission) office in Wada area here was demanding money for releasing her honorarium cheque, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Palghar ACB, Dadaram Karande said.

The complainant was to get Rs 19,800 for her work under the State Rural Livelihood Improvement Mission's UMED Abhiyan scheme, but the accused allegedly demanded Rs 10,000 as bribe to issue the cheque, he said.

After verifying the complaint, the ACB laid on trap on Monday and caught the accused red-handed while accepting the bribe amount of Rs 10,000, the official said.

She was immediately taken into custody and a case was registered against her under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, he added. PTI COR GK