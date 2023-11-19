Ward councillor, 2 cops held for taking Rs 80,000 bribe in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Nov 18 (PTI) The Anti Corruption Bureau here on Saturday arrested a ward councillor and two policemen of the enforcement branch of Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 80,000, an official said.

Umesh Sharma, councillor of ward no. 33, sub-inspector Anil Singh and constable Bhavani Singh of the Enforcement Branch were held by the ACB team while taking the bribe, an ACB official said.

The accused had demanded a bribe from a resident for allowing him to construct his house. After verification of the complaint, a trap was laid and the constable was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe, the official said.

The other accused, Anil Singh and Umesh Sharma, were apprehended at different locations in Jaipur.

Searches are ongoing at their residences and other premises.