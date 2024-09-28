Warehouse gutted in blast at firecracker unit in TN’s Virudhunagar district

Virudhunagar (Tamil Nadu), Sep 28 (PTI) A sudden explosion at a fireworks manufacturing unit in Sattur in the district completely gutted a warehouse where the crackers were stocked, police said on Saturday.

A few houses meant for the factory workers were damaged due to the impact of the blast.

Fire tenders from Sattur and Sivakasi were rushed to the unit to put out the blaze.

"The fire completely gutted the warehouse and the licence of the unit in Chinthapalli village has been suspended pending enquiry into alleged violations," a senior revenue official said.

According to police, the fire accident could have happened when the firecrackers meant to be sold for this Diwali were being loaded into a lorry.

Two persons have been detained in connection with the incident. There was however no loss of life in the incident, he added.

Smoke bellowed from the warehouse for nearly four hours causing panic among the villagers. The impact of the sudden explosion was felt in the village too causing apprehension among the people that their houses would get ripped. PTI JSP ROH