Warehouse in Pilibhit catches fire, man sleeping inside dies

Pilibhit (UP), Feb 28 (PTI) A man sleeping inside a warehouse died after a fire broke out due to a short circuit here in a village on Saturday, police said.

It is suspected that the man died of suffocation as the warehouse in Kankor village was engulfed by the fire and toxic fumes, they said.

Police and fire brigade teams arrived at the scene and, after considerable effort, opened the warehouse shutter, the officer said.

Firefighters brought the fire under control, and police retrieved the man's body. Police are now conducting a detailed investigation into the matter.

A short circuit is suspected to have caused the fire. SHO of Jahanabad police station Pradeep Bishnoi said the body of Omkar (55) has been sent for post-mortem examination. PTI COR NAV SKY SKY SKY