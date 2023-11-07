Warehouse manager booked after stored empty sacks worth Rs 25 lakh go missing

Latur, Nov 11 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra's Latur have registered a case against the manager of a warehouse after a man from Kolhapur district complained that empty sacks worth more than Rs 25 lakh, which were stored there, went missing, an official said on Tuesday.

Based on a complaint lodged by Sandip Patil (38), who hails from Ichalkaranji in Kolhapur and runs a business, a first information report (FIR) was filed against Tushar Raju Shinde, who works as the manager of the warehouse, he said.

"The complainant said he had kept empty sacks worth Rs 40 lakh at the facility located in additional MIDC area of Latur, of which goods worth Rs 25.22 lakh went missing from there. When he questioned the manager about it, he gave evasive reply and said he had no knowledge of it," the police official said.

The manager also threatened the victim, following which he approached the police, he said.

A case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 408 (criminal breach of trust) was registered against the accused and the MIDC police are investigating the case. PTI COR NP