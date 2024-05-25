Warehouse security guard found dead in Jaipur

Jaipur, May 25 (PTI) A warehouse security guard was killed in the Bagru area of Jaipur, police said on Saturday.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Bagru) Amir Hasan said the body of Ganesh Gurjar (27), a resident of Dudu town, was found early Saturday morning with injury marks on head.

He said the body has been shifted to the mortuary of a nearby hospital for postmortem.

A murder case has been registered with the Bagru police station against unidentified accused and the matter is under investigation, he said. PTI SDA TIR TIR