Warehouse wall collapse in Ghaziabad leaves two women dead

Ghaziabad (UP), Nov 18 (PTI) Two women were killed and two others sustained serious injuries after a dilapidated wall of a warehouse collapsed on them near the Delhi-UP border on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The four women were clearing a vacant plot adjacent to a pipe factory when the wall, against which more than a hundred iron pipes had been stacked, collapsed, trapping them under the debris, ACP (Border) Shweta Yadav said.

All four were rushed to the district government hospital, where Jamila (50) and Ishrat (46), both residents of Shaheed Nagar Colony in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, were declared brought dead, the officer said.

The two critically injured women, Sajjo (42) and Salma (40), also from the same colony, were referred to GTB Hospital in Delhi for specialised treatment, she added.

The police said further investigation into the incident is underway.