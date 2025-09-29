Warfare now measured in hours and seconds, not months: Rajnath at ICG conference

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that warfare is now "measured in hours and seconds, not months", with satellites, drones and sensors redefining the nature of conflict, as he urged the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) to develop a futuristic roadmap that anticipates new challenges, integrates cutting-edge technologies and continuously adapts strategies.

In his address at the 42nd ICG Commanders' Conference held at the force's headquarters here, Singh also underlined that cyber and electronic warfare are "no longer hypothetical threats", but present-day realities.

"A nation may attempt to paralyse our systems not with missiles, but through hacking, cyber-attacks and electronic jamming. The ICG must continuously adapt, upgrade its training and equipment to guard against such threats. Automated surveillance networks and AI-enabled systems are essential to reduce response times to seconds and ensure readiness at all times," he said.

The defence minister said warfare is now "measured in hours and seconds, not months, with satellites, drones and sensors redefining the nature of conflict".

Singh underlined that India's 7,500-km coastline, along with island territories such as the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep, poses "enormous challenges", requiring advanced technology, well-trained personnel and round-the-clock surveillance.

He emphasised that maritime threats are becoming increasingly technology-driven and multi-dimensional.

"What were once predictable patterns of smuggling or piracy have now evolved into sophisticated operations using GPS spoofing, remote-controlled boats, encrypted communications, drones, satellite phones and even networks operating on the dark web," he said.

Singh also warned that terrorist organisations exploit modern tools, such as digital mapping and real-time intelligence, to plan their activities.

"Traditional methods are no longer sufficient, we must be ahead of criminals and adversaries by integrating artificial intelligence, machine learning-based surveillance, drones, cyber-defence systems and automated response mechanisms into our maritime security framework," he said.

The conference is being held from September 28 to 30 in the backdrop of "evolving maritime security challenges" and the growing strategic significance of the Indian Ocean Region.

Singh described the ICG as a vital pillar of national security that has transformed itself from a modest fleet at inception into a formidable force with 152 vessels and 78 aircraft.

Since its establishment, the ICG has apprehended 1,638 foreign vessels and 13,775 foreign fishermen involved in illegal activities within Indian waters, the defence ministry said in a statement.

"It has also seized 6,430 kilograms of narcotics, valued at Rs 37,833 crore, highlighting its increasing effectiveness in combatting transnational maritime crime. The ICG's dedication to search and rescue (SAR) operations has been notable, with 76 missions conducted by July this year, saving 74 lives, and a cumulative record of over 14,500 lives rescued in disaster response operations," it said.

"Whether it is responding to cyclones, oil spills, industrial accidents, or foreign vessels in distress, ICG has always acted swiftly to protect lives and property. The world judges India by how we act in such crises, and the ICG has consistently brought us honour," Singh was quoted as saying in the statement.

The defence minister also underscored the ICG's unique mandate of operating at the intersection of external and internal security.

"By patrolling the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), the ICG not only deters external threats but also addresses illegal fishing, drug and arms trafficking, smuggling, human trafficking, marine pollution and irregular maritime activities," he said.

Singh also said the "seamless manner" in which the ICG works in real time with the civil administration and other forces strengthens the entire national security architecture, adding, "You are no longer just a security provider, you are a true force multiplier." The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader reaffirmed the government's commitment to modernising the ICG, noting that nearly 90 per cent of its capital budget is allocated to indigenous assets.

Singh drew the contrast between land and maritime borders, noting that while land boundaries are permanent, clearly marked and relatively predictable, maritime borders are fluid and constantly shifting due to tides, waves and weather.

"A smuggling vessel may look like a fishing boat, a terrorist group may exploit the openness of the sea, and threats may emerge invisibly. Maritime security is far more complex and unpredictable than land borders and demands constant vigilance," he said.

The defence minister commended the ICG's strides in women empowerment, pointing out that women officers today serve not only in support roles but also as frontline warriors.

Citing developments in Myanmar, Bangladesh, Nepal and other countries in the region that impact coastal security, especially in the Bay of Bengal, he urged the ICG to maintain not just routine surveillance but also geopolitical awareness and readiness to respond swiftly to external developments.

"A disruption in maritime trade, whether physical or cyber, can have cascading effects on security and economy alike. We must treat national security and economic security as one and the same," Singh said, adding, "Preparedness, adaptability and rapid response must be the cornerstones of the ICG's vision." PTI KND RC