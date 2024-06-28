Wari: Palkhi procession of Sant Tukaram begins from Dehu, will reach Pandharpur on Jul 17

Pune, Jun 28 (PTI) Amid chants of 'Jai Hari Vitthal' and 'Dnyanoba Mauli Tukaram', the 'palkhi' (palanquin) of revered saint Tukaram set out from Dehu here to Pandharpur in Solapur district on Friday.

The 'palkhi' of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj will leave from Alandi here to Pandharpur on Saturday.

The 'palkhis' of Sant Tukaram and Sant Dhyaneshwar will reach Pandharpur's Lord Vithoba temple on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi on July 17.

The journey, in which thousands of devotees take part, is called 'wari' and is among the most important events of the religious calendar in Maharashtra.

"The footprints (paduka) of Sant Tukaram were taken in a palkhi as part of the wari that began on Friday afternoon. The palkhi will halt at Inamdar wada in the town and then proceed for Pandharpur on Tuesday," said Dehu Trust chief trustee Nitin More.

Adequate number of personnel have been deployed for security when the 'palkhis' reach the city, a Pune police official said. PTI SPK BNM