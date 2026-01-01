Warm beds, hot meals and roof overhead; Inside Delhi's night shelters for homeless

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) As a biting cold wave grips the national capital, Delhi's night shelters are offering more than just a place to sleep for the homeless, providing warm beds, blankets, regular meals and basic dignity at a time when survival on the streets becomes increasingly difficult.

For many residents, these shelters have brought a sense of relief and stability.

Mausam Kumari (45), a mother of a 12-year-old child, has been living in a shelter near AIIMS for over a month. "We are getting all essential facilities here. We get sanitary napkins, separate rooms and meals three times a day. What more would a poor homeless person need," she said.

However, she pointed out that common washrooms sometimes become an issue due to heavy usage. "They get dirty easily because so many people use them," she said.

Ramesh, a 52-year-old daily wage labourer staying at the shelter home near AIIMS, echoed similar sentiments.

"Earlier, I used to sleep near the bus stand and the cold was unbearable; here, at least we get a blanket and food. The only problem is that space becomes tight on very cold nights when more people come in," he said.

Sunita, a 38-year-old woman who recently shifted to a night shelter with her two children, said the arrangement has made winters less frightening.

"My children can sleep peacefully here. The food is simple but filling. Sometimes there is a long wait during meal distribution, but we understand there are many people," she said.

An elderly resident, Mohan Lal, 67, said the shelter has given him a sense of security. "At this age, sleeping outside can make you very sick. Here, I get a medical check-up also," he said.

At the Sarai Kale Khan night shelter, caretaker Vikas said arrangements are in place to ensure that no one is left out in the cold.

"We have adequate beds and blankets. People are given three meals a day, along with tea, biscuits and snacks," he said.

According to him, the shelter maintains a sufficient stock of blankets. "If someone needs more than one blanket, even up to four, we provide it," Vikas added.

Each night, at least 60 people stay at the Sarai Kale Khan shelter, with separate rooms earmarked for women to ensure safety and privacy. As temperatures dip sharply after sunset, the shelter fills up quickly with daily wage workers, elderly persons and families who otherwise sleep on pavements or under flyovers, he added.

A similar picture emerges at night shelters near AIIMS. Ved Pal Singh, a caretaker there, said that 16 shelters have been built in the area, with a combined capacity of around 350 people.

"Each shelter has 20 beds and can accommodate about 25 people. They are given lunch and dinner, and in the morning, tea and rusk for breakfast," he said.

He added that currently, around 22 people are staying in one of the shelters near AIIMS, while a few others have gone to nearby hospitals.

Singh said the numbers fluctuate, but on most days, around 25 people stay there. To manage overcrowding, rescue vans deployed by the state government help shift people to nearby shelters when capacity is exhausted.

"So that no one has to sleep outside in the cold," he added.

A senior DUSIB official said that the department is taking care of all necessary precautions for cleaning and maintenance.

"We will also look after all the feedback and try to rectify the issues that people are facing at the shelters," he said.

As Delhi continues to battle harsh winter conditions, night shelters remain a crucial lifeline for the city's homeless -- offering warmth, food and care, while also highlighting the need for continued improvement in basic facilities to ensure dignity for all. PTI SHB SMV APL