Warm day in Delhi, maximum temperature five notches above normal at 24.5 degrees Celsius

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) Delhi experienced another warm day, with the maximum temperature settling five notches above normal at 24.5 degrees Celsius on Monday.

The national capital's air quality remained 'very poor' despite a sunny day, with the 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 314 at 4 pm, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'.

On January 19, the city recorded a maximum temperature at 26.1 degrees Celsius, marking the warmest January day in six years.

The maximum temperature recorded on that day by the observatory at Safdarjung -- Delhi's primary weather station -- was seven notches higher than normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Data showed that the last time Delhi recorded a higher January maximum temperature was on January 21, 2019, at 28.7 degrees Celsius.

For Tuesday, the weather office has predicted partly cloudy skies.

The predominant surface wind is expected to blow from the northwest, with speeds lower than 6 kilometres per hour during the morning.

Smog and shallow fog is likely to form in most areas during the early morning, with moderate fog in isolated places.

The wind speed will gradually increase, reaching 10-12 kilometres per hour from the northwest during the afternoon. It will fall to less than 6 kilometres per hour during the evening and the night.

Smog and shallow fog are also likely to persist in the evening and the night, the Met office said.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 25 and 11 degrees Celsius, respectively. PTI NSM SZM SZM