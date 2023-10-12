Warm day in Delhi, maximum temperature settles at 34.7 deg C

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) Delhi witnessed a dry and warm Thursday with the maximum temperature settling at 34.7 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 16.4 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal.

The relative humidity at 5:30 pm was 50 per cent, the IMD bulletin said.

Delhi's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'poor' category at 220, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI ABU DIV DIV