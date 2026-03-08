Warm days ahead in parts of UP as dry conditions persist

Lucknow, Mar 8 (PTI) Large parts of Uttar Pradesh are likely to witness unusually warm weather in coming days, with maximum temperatures in many districts expected to cross the 35 degrees Celsius mark, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The weather office said no active weather system is likely to affect the state during the next week, leading to dry conditions and a gradual rise of about 2-3 degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures.

With temperatures already running above normal, the prevailing dry conditions are likely to make the weather relatively hot for this time of the year across the state.

In Lucknow, the maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 32.7 degrees Celsius, which was 2.2 degrees above normal, while the minimum temperature stood at 19.7 degrees Celsius, about 5.9 degrees above normal. No rainfall was recorded during the day.

The weather office has forecasted a sunny day with clear skies in Lucknow and adjoining areas on Monday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to hover around 34 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Across the state, several cities have already reported high daytime temperatures. The maximum temperature touched 37.6 degrees Celsius in Agra, while places such as Jhansi, Banda and Prayagraj also recorded temperatures above the seasonal average.

Officials said the mercury is likely to climb further in the coming days, with many parts of the state expected to cross the 35 degrees Celsius mark if the dry spell persists. No weather warning has been issued so far, and rainfall activity is unlikely during the period. PTI CDN APL APL