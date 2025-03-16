Warm days to continue, Mumbai sizzles at 36 degrees Celsius

Mumbai, Mar 16 (PTI) As Mumbai continues to swelter, the meteorological centre has forecast sunny weather for Sunday and Monday with a maximum temperature of around 36 degrees Celsius.

The weather department has predicted the maximum and minimum temperatures around 36 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius respectively.

It said a slight drop is expected on Monday, with a maximum temperature of about 35 degrees Celsius and a minimum of around 22 degrees Celsius.

According to the department, the maximum and minimum temperatures recorded on Friday were above normal in some areas of the state.

In the drought-prone Marathwada region, including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, the temperature touched 38.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday, 3.5 degrees Celsius higher than normal, the meteorological report stated.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar recorded a minimum temperature of 21.6 degrees Celsius, which was 4 degrees Celsius above normal.

Solapur recorded the highest maximum temperature at 40.3 degrees Celsius, around 3 degrees Celsius above normal, and a minimum temperature of 25.1 degrees Celsius, around 3.6 degrees Celsius higher than usual.

In Mumbai, the maximum temperature recorded at the Colaba observatory was 33.3 degrees Celsius, while the minimum was 23.8 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature was 1.7 degrees Celsius above normal, and the minimum was up by 1.1 degrees Celsius.

At the Santacruz observatory, the maximum temperature reached 35.1 degrees Celsius, which is 1.9 degrees Celsius above normal, while the minimum temperature was reported at 21.9 degrees Celsius, up by 1 degree Celsius. PTI ND ARU