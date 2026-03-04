Warm morning in city; air quality moderate

New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) Delhi recorded a warm morning on Wednesday with the minimum temperature settling at 15.7 degrees Celsius, 2.3 degrees above normal.

Station-wise data showed that the minimum temperature was 15.2 degrees Celsius at Palam, 14.2 degrees Celsius at Lodhi Road, 16.2 degrees Celsius at Ridge, and 15.3 degrees Celsius at Ayanagar.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 33 degrees Celsius during the day, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

On the air quality front, the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood in the 'moderate' category at 9 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 to 100 "satisfactory", 101 to 200 "moderate", 201 to 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor", and 401 to 500 "severe". PTI SGV DV DV