Warm morning in Delhi; clear skies likely: IMD

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) The national capital on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 16.7 degrees Celsius, 2.7 notches above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather department has predicted a mainly clear sky, with the maximum temperature expected to reach around 36 degrees Celsius.

Relative humidity was recorded at 90 per cent at 8.30 am.

The air quality was recorded in the 'poor' category at 9 am, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 249, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'. PTI SHB HIG HIG