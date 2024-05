New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to a warm Friday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 30.8 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Humidity was recorded at 61 per cent at 8.30 am.

The IMD has predicted clear skies and strong winds during the day and a warm night.

The maximum temperature in Delhi is likely to settle around 42 degrees Celsius, the weather department said.