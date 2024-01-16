Warm welcome for PM Modi in Kerala

Kochi, Jan 16 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm and enthusiastic welcome during his visit to this port city on Tuesday, marking his second visit to Kerala in two weeks.

Thousands of people, including avid BJP supporters with flowers, garlands, and party flags, lined both sides of the 1.3-km roadshow route from Maharajas College grounds to the Ernakulam government guest house, where he would be staying.

The crowds were gathered hours ahead of the Prime Minister's arrival, creating a festive atmosphere along the route of the roadshow which commenced at around 7.45 pm.

Modi, wearing a sweater and riding in an open vehicle, reciprocated the excitement by waving both hands to the cheering crowd.

Accompanying him in the decorated open vehicle was BJP state President K Surendran.

The PM was accorded a warm welcome by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after he arrived at the Cochin International Airport in Nedumbassery at 6.50 pm in a special aircraft of the Indian Air Force.

Thereafter, he left for the airport at the INS Garuda Naval Base by helicopter at 7 pm. PTI HMP HMP ROH