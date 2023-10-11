Warmer October continues in Delhi, max temp notch above normal on Wednesday

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) Delhi's maximum temperature on Wednesday rose a notch above normal to 35 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

The minimum temperature was 19.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below average in the season.

The relative humidity in the national capital ranged between a minimum of 40 per cent to a high of 81 per cent.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the 'moderate' category as the day began.

An Air Quality Index (AQI) between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory", 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor" and 401-500 "severe". An AQI above 500 falls in the 'severe plus' category.

The weather office has forecast the minimum temperature to dip further on Thursday.

The maximum temperature will be around 35 degrees Celsius, as per weather department forecast. PTI SJJ VIT VN VN