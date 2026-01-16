Warning issued for very dense fog in UP

Lucknow, Jan 17 (PTI) Dense to very dense fog prevailed at many places across Uttar Pradesh on Friday, with the India Meteorological Department warning that similar conditions are expected, especially during late night and morning hours.

According to the Meteorological Centre here, weather remained dry across the state, with no rainfall reported from any district during the last 24 hours.

In the state capital Lucknow, the maximum temperature was recorded at 19.6 degrees Celsius, which was 1.4 degrees below normal, while the minimum settled at 5.8 degrees Celsius, two notches below the seasonal average.

Relative humidity ranged between 91 per cent and 54 per cent. No rainfall was recorded. Day temperatures remained comfortable as clear skies prevailed throughout the day.

The IMD said Lucknow and neighbouring areas are likely to witness a mainly clear sky during daytime, while dense to very dense fog is expected during late night and morning hours. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 20 degrees Celsius and 7 degrees Celsius, respectively.

A warning for dense fog has been issued.

The weather department said dry weather is very likely over the state. However, dense to very dense fog is very likely at many places, while cold day conditions are likely at isolated places.

Minimum temperatures dipped significantly at several places, including Hardoi (4 degrees Celsius), Kanpur city (4), Ayodhya (4), Najibabad (4), Muzaffarnagar (4.1), Moradabad (4.2) and Bareilly (4.8), remaining 2 to 5 degrees Celsius below normal.

Maximum temperatures were marked below normal in parts of western and central Uttar Pradesh, with Bahraich recording 12.6 degrees Celsius (7.4 degrees below normal), Bareilly 13.7 degrees (-5.3), Moradabad 13.5 (-5.3), Muzaffarnagar 13 (-5.3), Meerut 13.6 (-5.2) and Barabanki 15 (-5.5).

In contrast, higher maximum temperatures were recorded in Bundelkhand and adjoining regions, with Jhansi touching 27.3 degrees Celsius (5 degrees above normal), Banda 25.2 (+3.4), Hamirpur 24.2 (+4.4) and Orai 22.2 (+4.4).

Visibility dropped sharply at several places due to fog. Very dense fog, with visibility around 50 metres, was reported at a few locations, while dense fog (visibility around 200 metres) and moderate fog were observed at many stations across western, central and eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur and Ayodhya were among the cities reporting poor visibility during morning hours.

The IMD has advised people to remain cautious during early morning and late night hours due to reduced visibility and cold conditions. PTI CDN APL APL