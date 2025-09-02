Warring demands floods in Punjab, J-K, Himachal be declared 'national calamity'

Chandigarh, Sep 2 (PTI) Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Tuesday demanded that the devastating floods in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir be declared a "national calamity".

He lashed out at the AAP government in Punjab, accusing it of having completely failed in providing relief and rehabilitation to the flood-hit people, and questioned why Prime Minister Narendra Modi has so far not visited the affected areas.

"Shouldn't Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji visit Punjab's flood-hit areas?" he said in a post on X and asserted that, "Since he is back from the SCO summit, we hope that he should be paying a visit to the flood-affected areas of Punjab and announce an immediate flood relief package for the state".

Warring also questioned the absence of the Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal from Punjab at a time when the state has been ravaged by devastating floods.

He noted that usually, the former Delhi chief minister is seen more in Punjab than in the national capital.

"Where is Arvind Kejriwal? Is Punjab only to fill the AAP's coffers for fighting elections across India and splurging its money on publicity campaigns?" he asked.

The Ludhiana MP emphasised that the scale of devastation caused by the floods in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir calls for them to be declared a "national calamity".

The swollen Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers and seasonal rivulets have flooded large parts of Punjab following heavy rain in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. PTI CHS RHL