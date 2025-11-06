Warring seeks exemption from SC Commission appearance amid row over remarks on Buta Singh

Chandigarh, Nov 6 (PTI) Facing flak over his alleged derogatory comments against former union minister Buta Singh, Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Thursday sought an exemption from appearance before the state Scheduled Caste Commission here.

Advocate Arshpreet Singh Khadial appeared before the commission on Warring's behalf; however, he could not submit the power of attorney during the proceedings.

Warring had been asked to appear in person before the commission on November 6 for his alleged casteist remarks.

Through his counsel, Warring sought exemption from personal appearance before the commission, citing the ongoing bypoll and requested a new date after the by-election concludes.

Meanwhile, the Tarn Taran district election officer-cum-deputy commissioner also sought exemption from appearing before the commission, officials said.

Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission Chairman Jasvir Singh Garhi said the DEO, through a formal communication, informed the commission that a letter had been issued to Warring, seeking clarification in the matter, which is currently being verified by police.

He said the Tarn Taran DEO requested exemption from appearance due to a bypoll in the Assembly constituency. Accepting the request, the commission granted time till November 17, he added.

Garhi said as per media reports, an FIR has been registered by Kapurthala police against Warring.

Taking cognisance of the matter, the commission sought from the Kapurthala Senior Superintendent of Police a copy of the report regarding the action taken so far by November 10.

The state Congress chief has been under fire from several opposition party leaders for his alleged casteist remarks against Buta Singh, which he made while campaigning for the Congress candidate contesting the November 11 Tarn Taran assembly bypoll.

Warring on Monday tendered an unconditional apology and asserted that he considered Buta Singh, a veteran Congress leader, a father figure and could never mean any disrespect to him or to anyone else.

Warring has been booked for making the alleged derogatory and casteist remarks.