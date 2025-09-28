Warring slams Punjab CM for blocking Rahul Gandhi's visit villages across Ravi River

Ludhiana, Sep 27 (PTI) Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Saturday criticised Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for defending the state government's decision to prevent Rahul Gandhi from visiting flood-hit people across the Ravi River in Gurdaspur during his recent visit.

Speaking to reporters here after chairing a series of meetings under the 'Sangathan Sirjan Abhiyaan' here, Warring said it was "unfortunate" that even after 75 years of independence, a leader was being stopped from meeting people living on the edge of the border.

"More unfortunate is that the chief minister defended the decision in the state legislature," Warring said.

He dismissed Mann's claims that the former Congress party chief was stopped from crossing the river in a boat as the water flow was too fast.

He also alleged that the Punjab government, in collusion with the Centre, deliberately stopped Gandhi from reaching out to the people who remain cut off from the mainland for most of the year.

"They felt that if he (Rahul) met them, then they would get exposed and embarrassed," Warring said.

Mann on Friday justified the move, citing fast river currents and the proximity of the Pakistan border.

"The border with Pakistan is just 800 metres away," Mann had said while expressing dismay over Gandhi arguing with the local officers at that time.

On September 15, the Congress had accused the Gurdaspur district police of not allowing Gandhi to meet flood-affected villagers across the Ravi River.

A video had also emerged, in which Gandhi posed questions to senior police officials about why he was not being allowed to cross the Ravi River.

Meanwhile, Warring said the Congress was observing the year 2025 for strengthening the party at the grassroots level, including the district, block and booth level. PTI COR CHS RHL