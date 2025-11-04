Warring's remarks on Buta Singh: Mann slams Cong, says it shows mindset

Tarn Taran, Nov 4 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday slammed the Congress for its state unit president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring's alleged derogatory remarks against former Union minister late Buta Singh, saying it shows their mindset.

"He made casteist remarks and now he is seeking an apology," said Mann while campaigning in favour of AAP candidate Harmeet Singh Sandhu for the November 11 Tarn Taran assembly bypoll.

"I cannot repeat what he (Warring) has said. They do not want someone from a poor family to move forward. They cannot tolerate people from common families," said Mann as he criticised the Congress.

Warring's remarks, which he allegedly made while campaigning for the Congress candidate, have drawn sharp criticism.

After facing flak, Warring tendered an "unconditional apology" on Monday and said that Buta Singh, a veteran Congress leader, was like a father figure to him, and he could never mean any disrespect to him.

Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission took suo motu notice of Warring's remarks and asked him to appear before it on November 6.

Warring, however, asserted that his remarks about the late leader were made in a positive context, highlighting that Congress has been an inclusive party that gives everyone a chance on merit, not on the basis of caste, creed or religion.

"While I hold him in the highest esteem as a great leader and fatherly figure to me, I reiterate and reaffirm my unconditional apology if anyone has felt hurt," he had said.

Polling for the Tarn Taran bypoll will be held on November 11, and the results will be announced on November 14.

The Tarn Taran assembly seat fell vacant following the death of Aam Aadmi Party MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal in June. PTI CHS AMJ AMJ