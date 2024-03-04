'Warrior like KP Yadav' will come to defeat Scindia from Guna: Jitu Patwari

Guna: A "warrior like KP Yadav" will once again come to defeat Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in the Lok Sabha polls, Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari said on Monday.

Scindia was humbled by KP Yadav in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls by a margin of more than 1.21 lakh votes from Guna, which the former had held since 2002 and was a stronghold of his family for decades.

In 2019, Scindia was with the Congress while Yadav fought on a BJP ticket.

Scindia and several loyalist MLAs quit the grand old party in March 2020, which brought down the Kamal Nath government, and joined the BJP.

"This time too a warrior like KP Yadav will come forward. The rest you all can figure out," Patwari told reporters when asked about BJP giving a ticket to Scindia for the Guna Lok Sabha seat.

The Congress leader also sang a song from the classic film 'Hum Hindustani', which dealt with leaving the past and scripting new feats with the changing times.

Queried on MP CM Mohan Yadav and his ministers visiting Ayodhya to pray at the Ram Temple, Patwari said it was a matter of faith but decried the state government's move to issue advertisements connected to it.

The BJP government in the state, since coming to power in December last year, has already taken loans of Rs 15,000 crore, which will add to public debt, he said.

Crimes have shot up under Yadav, who also holds the home portfolio, and is on a 30-year high, Patwari claimed.

"The state government is spending Rs 1 crore per day on advertisements. The BJP government is taking people for a ride by hosting events," the Congress leader alleged.