Warships of India and US participate in PASSEX

Mumbai, Sep 30 (PTI) Indian Navy warship INS Imphal participated in a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with the US Navy's Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) in the Arabian Sea, a Defence statement said on Tuesday.

The exercise included tactical manoeuvres, cross-deck flying, anti-piracy VBSS (Visit, Board, Search and Seizure) training and sharing of best practices and procedures towards enhancing interoperability.

INS Imphal is an indigenous guided missile destroyer of the Indian Navy.

The exercise underscored the endeavours to strengthen maritime cooperation between the two nations, the statement said.

The exercise, notably, came amid the unease in India-US ties over imposition of tariffs by Washington. PTI PR KRK