Was $21M USAID funding a plot against BJP? Amit Malviya questions

New Delhi: BJP national spokesperson Amit Malviya on Sunday accused the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) funds were used by opposition parties in an attempt to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

Taking to X, Malviya questioned the now cancelled $21 million USAID program in the garb of boosting voter turnout in India.

Malviya wrote, "$21M for voter turnout? This definitely is external interference in India’s electoral process. Who gains from this? Not the ruling party for sure!"

He implied that the funds were strategically used by opposition groups to influence the outcome of elections against Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

$486M to the "Consortium for Elections and Political Process Strengthening," including $22M for "inclusive and participatory political process" in Moldova and $21M for voter turnout in India.



$21M for voter turnout? This definitely is external interference in India's electoral…

The cancellation of this funding was announced by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) as part of a broader $723 million cut in foreign aid by the Trump administration.

On paper, the funds were allocated to promote an "inclusive and participatory political process" in India and other nations like Moldova.

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) had previously listed several international projects, including those in India and Bangladesh, that were cancelled.

Earlier on Monday, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey demanded that the government probe organisations funded by USAID in India, alleging that most such outfits worked to create unrest in the country and had links with the Congress party.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, Dubey claimed the USAID funded organisations carried out protests against the Agniveer initiative of the government, backed caste census, and supported naxalism in the country.

Several Congress members rose in protest against Dubey’s remarks and sought to raise a point of order in the Lok Sabha, but were disallowed by presiding officer Sandhya Ray who said such provisions do not apply to Zero Hour proceedings.

Dubey said US President Donald Trump has shut down USAID which spent money only to bring down governments all over the world.

Later, Congress members met Speaker Om Birla to register their objections to Dubey being allowed to make unsubstantiated claims in the House.