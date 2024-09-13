Was Annapoorna owner made to apologise to Finance Minister over GST remarks?

New Delhi: Srinivasan, the owner of the renowned Sree Annapoorna restaurant chain in Coimbatore, found himself at the centre of a controversy involving the complexities of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and a subsequent public apology to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Srinivasan voiced his concerns over the intricate GST rates applied to various food items during an interaction session in Coimbatore, where business leaders had the opportunity to discuss economic policies with the Finance Minister.

He humorously highlighted the disparity where sweets attract a 5% GST, savouries 12%, and cream-filled buns 18%, while plain buns are exempt. This complexity, he argued, not only confuses customers but also complicates billing systems for businesses.

His comments, intended to underscore the need for simplification in GST rates for the food sector, took an unexpected turn when a video surfaced showing Srinivasan apologising to Finance Minister Sitharaman.

In the video, he was seen bending down, expressing regret for his remarks, stating, "I am not part of any political party, please forgive me."

Sree Annapoorna is a famous vegetarian restaurant chain in Coimbatore. On Wednesday, the owner of the restaurant Mr. Srinivasan attended an event with FM @nsitharaman and asked a question about the anomalies in GST very very politely.



"The problem is that GST is applied… pic.twitter.com/FNldzP0hu7 — Congress Kerala (@INCKerala) September 13, 2024

The apology video quickly went viral, with reactions split between those who appreciated his humility and others who criticised the perceived coercion behind such an apology.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi took to X to slam Sitharaman over the incidence.

When the owner of a small business, like Annapoorna restaurant in Coimbatore, asks our public servants for a simplified GST regime, his request is met with arrogance and outright disrespect.



Yet, when a billionaire friend seeks to bend the rules, change the laws, or acquire… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 13, 2024

However, the Finance Minister, during the same event, had acknowledged the issues raised by entrepreneurs like Srinivasan but refrained from committing to immediate changes in GST structures.

The GST, introduced in 2017, was aimed at simplifying India's indirect tax regime but has often been criticised for its multi-tier rate structure which, as Srinivasan pointed out, can be particularly cumbersome for the food and hospitality sector.