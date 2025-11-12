'Was Delhi Police on high alert': TMC's Ghose raises questions around Red Fort blast

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Trinamool Congress leader Sagarika Ghose on Wednesday raised several questions around the Red Fort blast in her post on X and slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his "hollow" claims on terrorism.

Ghose, in her post, said there are "unanswered questions" that citizens must ask on the Red Fort blast.

"How did an explosive laden car evade police checks when a search was on? Was it a planned attack or a panic attack?" the TMC's deputy leader in Rajya Sabha said.

She also questioned if the Delhi Police was on a high alert after the Jammu and Kashmir police busted a terror module in Faridabad and asked why the Union Home Ministry and the police haven't held a press conference since the blast on Monday evening.

"Was Delhi Police on high alert or not? Or too busy detaining kids for pollution protest?" she said.

"Why has the Delhi Police or Ministry of Home Affairs not held a proper press conference to explain the exact sequence of events?" she questioned.

Ghose further asked whether Home Minister Amit Shah, who keeps claiming "the back of cross border terror has been broken", would admit to his failure.

"After Pahalgam and now Red Fort, Home Minister's words are hollow. Will Amit Shah admit to his failure?" she said.

The TMC leader alleged that after the "humungous" security lapse in Pahalgam, there was no accountability. "Will accountability be fixed this time?" She also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his Bhutan visit.

"Was it necessary for Narendra Modi to be in Bhutan within hours of the blast in the national capital?" she said.

A powerful explosion in a slow-moving vehicle on Monday near the Red Fort traffic signal in the national capital claimed the lives of 12 people and injured 30 others.

PM Modi visited the LNJP Hospital on Wednesday and met the survivors. PTI AO AMJ AMJ