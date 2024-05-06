Was Modi's promise to deliver special category status to Andhra a jumla, asks Cong

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) The Congress on Monday said the Modi government has "consistently failed" to deliver on the promise of giving special category status to Andhra Pradesh and underlined that the party's manifesto reaffirms the pledge for providing this status to the state.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh posed questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his rallies in Andhra Pradesh.

"Was Mr. Modi's promise to deliver Special Category Status to AP a jumla? Why is the PM so keen on selling the Vizag Steel Plant to his friends? Why is the Modi Sarkar stalling the crucial Polavaram Irrigation Project?" Ramesh said in a post on X.

Elaborating on what he said were "jumla details", he said that on February 20, 2014, on the floor of the Rajya Sabha, then PM Manmohan Singh promised special category status to Andhra Pradesh for a period of five years.

"Then BJP leader Venkaiah Naidu responded with, 'Why only 5 years, BJP Government will give for 10 years'. A few weeks later, Mr. Modi - at a public meeting in the holy city of Tirupati on April 30, 2014 -- himself promised special category status for Andhra Pradesh," Ramesh said.

"It turns out that he did not spare even Lord Venkateswara from his unique brand of lies. Since 2014, his government has consistently failed to deliver on this promise. Why has PM Modi failed to fulfil this solemn commitment given to the people of Andhra Pradesh?" he said.

The Congress' Nyay Patra reaffirms the pledge for special category status for Andhra Pradesh for five years, as promised by Manmohan Singh, he said.

Can PM Modi commit to the same, Ramesh asked and shared a video of Prime Minister's remarks earlier on the promise of special category status to the state.

"This is the very same video that the PM's now-ally, Mr. Chandrababu Naidu, used to play to highlight the PM's hypocrisy back in 2018-2019," Ramesh said.

He also alleged that Andhra Pradesh's industrial prosperity is under threat from the Modi government's crony capitalist tendencies.

"After PM Modi's push to privatise steel plants in Salem, Bhadravathi, and Bastar, the BJP government has now proposed the sale of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), commonly known as the 'Vizag Steel Plant', to the PM's friends. More than 1 lakh individuals rely on the Vizag Steel Plant for their livelihoods," he said.

RINL unions have been engaged in peaceful protests for over three years following the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs' January 2021 approval for 100 per cent privatisation of RINL, its joint ventures, and subsidiaries, Ramesh said.

"Employees of the Steel Plant report that deliberate government negligence is pushing the once-thriving Steel Plant into increasing losses. In contrast, the Congress Government, as outlined in the 'Vishakapatnam Declaration', has pledged to prevent the privatisation of RINL," he said.

Will the PM, who has been demanding written assurances from the Congress, provide a written commitment that he will not sell public sector steel plants to his industrialist friends, Ramesh asked.

The Congress leader also said that work on the Polavaram Irrigation Project has come to a grinding halt under the Modi government.

"Once completed, the project would irrigate 7.20 lakh acres of farmland, provide drinking water to 28 lakh people, and generate 960 MW of power, benefiting all 26 districts of the state. However, the Centre has refused to provide the funds needed to complete the project," he said.

The BJP government has capped the project cost at 2013-14 levels, amounting to Rs 29,027 crore -- much lower than the revised cost of Rs 47,725 crore based on 2017-18 price levels, he said.

"Without more funds being released by the Centre to accommodate the cost overrun, there are concerns that the project may not be completed by the targeted deadline of 2026," Ramesh said.

Why has the Modi government neglected this crucial project, he asked.

"Why has the PM not done anything to ensure that this crucial lifeline project would be completed at the very earliest, since it is already badly delayed?" Ramesh said and asked the prime minister to break his "silence" on these issues.