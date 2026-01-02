Was on phone often to get civic poll rebels to withdraw: CM at Marathi Sahitya Sammelan

Pune, Jan 2 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who was seen speaking on phone regularly amid listening to speeches at the 99th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan in Satara on Friday, admitted it was to get rebels to withdraw from the January 15 civic polls.

"I never speak on the phone when I am on stage (at an event). But today, you might have seen me speaking on the phone and I would like to apologise for the same. Today is the last day to withdraw nominations and all parties are suffering from rebellion. The rebels refuse to withdraw nominations. So I was talking to these rebel candidates, urging them to withdraw their nominations," said Fadanvis.

The CM, however, added that he was also paying attention to the speeches underway even as he juggled phone calls.

Speaking on the occasion, Fadnavis said multiple authors and literary figures worked towards making Marathi prosperous and this pride towards Marathi will remain intact.

"We will continue to serve Marathi. It is the work of authors, philosophers to give direction to society. The creation of literature is not for entertainment. It is to move the sentiments of the society," he said.

During this process, if there is constructive criticism, then it should be accepted in a positive manner, he added.

"A topic had come up somewhere that there should not be any interference in literary institutions. We have not done any interference and we will not do it. Till the time Devendra Fadnavis is CM, no political interference in any literary institute will take place," he said.

Literary figures can come into politics but do not bring politics into literature, Fadnavis said.

The 99th Akhil Bhartiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan was inaugurated by Fadnavis and noted author Vishwas Patil. PTI SPK BNM