Was reluctant at first to guide Digvijaya on Narmada Parikrama: Prahlad Patel

Bhopal, Aug 27 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh minister Prahlad Patel on Wednesday said he was not very keen to help Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh for Narmada Parikrama, but later changed his mind.

Singh and his journalist wife Amrita performed Narmada `Parikrama' or circumambulation on foot in 2017-18.

As Patel had done the Parikrama many times, even barefoot on a few occasions, Singh, a bitter critic of the BJP and RSS, approached the BJP leader for advice before embarking on his `yatra'.

"Initially, I was reluctant to advise Singh, because we are bitter political opponents. He contacted me twice, and I was unable to make up my mind. But then we ran into each other in Parliament, and it was decided that he will come to my place for seeking advice," the BJP leader said, replying to a question at an event organized by the Central Press Club here.

"My elders also asked me to help him as it was purely a religious affair and had nothing to do with politics," he said.

"Later, Singh visited my house in Delhi where I gave him all the necessary information," the minister added.

Patel also advised Singh to meet noted writer Amritlal Vegad who has written a number of books on Narmada Parikrama.

Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP, and his wife started their Parikrama on September 30, 2017, from Barman ghat in Narsinghpur district, and completed it in 192 days, covering a distance of about 3,300 km.