Was removed from party for raising state's core concerns: NPP Manipur ex-interim chief

Imphal, Nov 23 (PTI) A day after Dr Lorho S Pfoze was appointed as the Manipur unit president of the National People's Party (NPP), its former interim chief Yumnam Joykumar claimed on Sunday that he was removed for raising issues related to the state’s core concerns.

"I may be removed from the party as well," Joykumar told reporters.

The former Manipur police chief-turned-politician said that during a recent party meeting, he and other members had sought the stand of the proposed new North East party on matters concerning the Meitei community, Manipur’s territorial integrity, demands for separate administration, and the issue of Greater Nagalim.

"We had said we will not compromise on these issues," he added.

A Meitei, Joykumar said, "The core concerns of the proposed North East party seem to be mostly tribal-oriented. I had told them that the political dynamics of each state are different. The political dynamics of Manipur is different from Meghalaya, and I asked if Manipur’s concerns will be included in the proposed new party." "We didn't get a clear cut answers during the meeting," he claimed.

Earlier this month, leaders from four different parties of the northeast, including Meghalaya Chief Minister and National People's Party president Conrad Sangma, announced that they would form a single political entity to raise issues of the region.

Pradyot Manikya of Tipra Motha, Daniel Langthasa from People's Party, Assam, and BJP spokesperson Mmhonlumo Kikon were among the signatories of a joint statement that announced the decision in New Delhi. PTI COR MNB