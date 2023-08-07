Washroom video case: Govt's decision to transfer case suspicious, says BJP Udupi MLA

Mangaluru, Aug 7 (PTI) Raising doubts about the state government’s decision to hand over the Udupi college washroom video case to the CID, BJP leader and Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna on Monday said the move has created confusion as an active investigation is already being conducted by the district police.

Addressing reporters in Udupi, he said the government had recently changed the investigating officer and intensified the probe after widespread public outcry against the initial probe.

Statements from the victim and the accused have already been obtained and various pieces of evidence collected. During the course of the probe, it has been revealed that the father of one of the accused belonged to the now-banned PFI, he claimed.

However, the decision to transfer the case to the CID before the completion of the investigation by the district police has now caused confusion, Suvarna said.

He also raised suspicion that by transferring the case to CID, the government is trying to protect the accused and hush up the case. The transfer of the case from the district police to the CID has raised questions and uncertainty about the course of the probe among the public, the MLA said. PTI MVG MVG ANE