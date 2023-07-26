Washroom video row: NCW member Khushbu arrives in Udupi for enquiry

Mangaluru, Jul 26 (PTI) Actress and National Commission for Women (NCW) member Khushbu Sundar arrived in Udupi Wednesday evening to enquire into the alleged filming of a girl on a mobile phone by other female students in the washroom of a paramedical college in the city.

Talking to reporters, Sundar said she has come to enquire about the problems faced by the girl students. “I will visit the police first and obtain the details. I will also meet the college management, students and hold discussions with them to find out what has happened,” she said.

Sundar said she will explain to the media after holding talks with all concerned. “I need to completely understand the case. I will be here for two days, visit the college and speak to the victims and the college administration,” she said. PTI MVG MVG ANE