Wasnik asks heads of Congress's frontal organisations in Gujarat to fill up vacant posts

Ahmedabad, Sep 9 (PTI) Mukul Wasnik, the Congress general secretary in charge of Gujarat, on Saturday directed the heads of the party's frontal organisations in the state to fill up vacant posts, sources said.

He also discussed a roadmap for the Lok Sabha elections with the state leadership, they added.

During his second visit to Gujarat in less than two weeks after being appointed as state in-charge, Wasnik held one-to-one meetings with the presidents of various frontal organisations and also participated in a meeting of the core committee here, the party sources said.

"He directed them to fill up vacant posts at every level and appoint dedicated people from across communities to make the party strong," said a leader.

State Congress president and Rajya Sabha member Shaktisinh Gohil and legislature party leader Amit Chavda were among those present at the core committee meeting.

Congress suffered a drubbing at the hands of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2022 Gujarat assembly polls, winning only 17 seats in the 182-member assembly.

Wasnik will be in Vadodara on Sunday to meet local leaders and participate in a bike rally before interacting with party workers. PTI KA KRK