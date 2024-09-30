Wasp stings kill father, son in Tehri

New Tehri, Sep 30 (PTI) A man and his son died after being stung by a swarm of wasps in Uttarakhand's Tehri district.

A swarm of wasps (Vespula Germanica) attacked Sundar Lal (47) and his son Abhishek (8) of Tuneta village when they had gone to graze their cows and goats in the forest on Sunday, police said on Monday.

The incident happened in the Jaunpur range of Mussoorie forest division, they said.

The stings left the father-son badly injured. They were taken by the villagers to Mussoorie hospital, Tuneta village head Govind Singh said.

Doctors sent Abhishek back home after treatment on Sunday evening itself and kept his father at the hospital for further treatment.

However, Abhishek's condition deteriorated late on Sunday night following which he died.

His father, Lal, also died at the hospital around 8 am on Monday, Singh said.

Lal was his family's sole breadwinner.

Proper treatment was given to both but they could not be saved, Dr K S Chauhan of Mussoorie Hospital said.

Range officer of Jaunpur in Mussoorie forest division Lakhiram Arya said a compensation will be paid to the next of kin of the deceased. PTI COR ALM ALM KSS KSS