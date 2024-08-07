Wastage of rice at FCI godowns has come down: Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Wastage of rice at the Food Corporation of India (FCI) godowns has decreased from 0.39 per cent in 2014 to 0.07 per cent now, while wheat transit loss has reduced from 0.35 per cent in 2013-14 to 0.14 per cent, Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi said on Wednesday.

Joshi said the FCI is making continuous efforts to minimise wastage and ensure the quality of food grains.

“The total wastage of rice, which was 0.39 per cent in 2014, has now come down to 0.07 per cent, which is almost negligible,” he said in the Lok Sabha while replying to a question.

He also highlighted that wheat transit loss has decreased from 0.35 per cent in 2013-14 to 0.14 per cent as of now.

The minister noted that storage practices have greatly improved, with food grains being stored in scientifically built godowns using proper scientific codes of storage practices.

“Earlier, we used to store wheat in open storage, but now open coverage has been banned, ensuring better preservation of food grains,” he said.

Addressing a query raised by Lok Sabha MP Ravindra Dattaram Waikar regarding policies on recycling wasted food, Joshi said, “This is an ongoing process. As technology upgrades, we adopt it. Despite these efforts, steps taken by the FCI to safeguard the quality of food grains continue.” Waikar had pointed out to the significant harvest loss, citing that food grains worth USD 18.5 billion are wasted due to various reasons, including storage issues with grains rotting or being eaten by rodents. He urged the government to formulate a policy for recycling wasted food.

Joshi assured him that the government is actively upgrading storage capacities and facilities.

"In Maharashtra, the total storage capacity is 23.40 lakh metric tonnes (LMT). For upgradation, which is a continuous process, Rs 1,500 crore has been allocated to FCI to prioritize and upgrade dilapidated buildings," he added.

The minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to reducing food grain wastage and enhancing storage facilities through continuous technological advancements and investments.