Waste dumping ground in Thane to be converted into green oasis

Thane, Apr 3 (PTI) The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) in Maharashtra has unveiled a plan to convert the Atkoli waste dumping ground into an environment-friendly site, mitigating its negative impact and improving the surrounding area.

TMC Commissioner Saurabh Rao on Wednesday announced the initiative, which includes the creation of a bamboo forest and green islands.

Located in Bhiwandi, the Atkoli site, spanning 34 hectares, was allocated by the state government for scientific waste disposal. Previously used for mineral extraction, the land is now undergoing a transformation under the TMC's direction, the civic body said in a release.

The state government has allocated Rs 50 crore to fund the project, which will focus on infrastructural and ecological enhancements.

This includes the construction of a protective wall, a security room, an access road and the levelling of 22 acres of land. A key component of the plan is the creation of a bamboo forest along the protective wall, aiming to create a natural barrier and improve the air quality, the release said.

The 22 acres of levelled land will accommodate a 12-acre waste sorting project and a 10-acre grass production area.

To address the concerns of foul smell, a layer of soil will be put after waste disposal, followed by the spraying of deodorants and disinfectants, the release said.

Trees will be planted once a sufficient layer of waste and soil has been established, ensuring long-term ecological sustainability, it added. PTI COR GK