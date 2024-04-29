Waste management in Kerala: NGT seeks fresh action taken report

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has directed Kerala to file a fresh action taken report regarding solid and liquid waste management, saying it failed to file a report in a "systematic manner." The green panel was hearing a matter regarding compliance with solid and liquid waste management rules by the state.

A bench of National Green Tribunal Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava noted that the report by the state did not mention several details.

"It is also noticed that the compliance report on different issues has not been filed by the state of Kerala in a systematic manner," the bench, also comprising Judicial Member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and Expert Member A Senthil Vel, said in a recent order.

The bench directed the state authorities to disclose in a tabulated form various additional details regarding waste management.

Regarding legacy waste, it sought information regarding district-wise legacy waste sites, the quantity of waste in each site, waste composition, the process adopted to remediate the waste, timelines for processing the waste, and the action plan to remediate and recover the sites.

For daily solid waste generation and treatment, the green panel sought details, including waste generation in each district, break up of the waste, method of treatment and action plan to process the waste.

The tribunal also directed the authorities concerned to furnish information on daily liquid waste (sewage) generation and its treatment details, including the disposal of untreated sewage, proposed action plan and action taken against defaulting authorities.

"Let fresh action taken report be filed by the state of Kerala," it said.

The matter has been posted to October 24 for further proceedings. PTI MNR MNR SZM SZM