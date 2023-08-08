Waste-to-art: Delhi's 'Shaheedi Park' set for inauguration

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) The redeveloped 'Shaheedi Park' in the national capital, which showcases scrap-made sculptures of various freedom fighters, will be inaugurated shortly on Tuesday.

The revamped park has been developed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, which has claimed that this is "India's first outdoor museum park".

Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal are slated to attend the inauguration of the civic park, according to a statement issued by the MCD on Monday.

Spread over 4.5 acres, the park will serve as an iconic recreational space narrating the glorious past of India through reliefs, figures and sculptures symbolising notable time spans in India's history, as also various cultures and heroes, officials said.

The park, originally built about 20 years ago, comprises a wide variety of attractions which showcase the rich historical and cultural heritage of India.

It houses beautiful motifs and art installations that commemorate important events, prominent individuals and historical periods that shaped our country, a civic official said.

It has been developed in the ITO area, under the 'waste-to-art' initiative of the MCD.

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi, Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohammad Iqbal, Leader of House Mukesh Goel, area councillor Sarika Choudhary and Municipal Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti would also be present as guests, the statement said.

Sculptures such as old trucks, cars, electric poles, pipes, angle iron and rickshaws have been made out of scrap. The glorious history of India has been depicted through these installations in 'Shaheedi Park'.

"A unique feature of this park is its grand plan, which includes elements of unity, diversity and struggle of our nation. The greenery, ornate gardens and safe passageway structure provide a peaceful and meditative environment to the visitors. Besides, the park also serves as an educational hub, imparting valuable knowledge in our nation's journey to freedom and progress," the statement said.

Ten artists along with 700 artisans worked together and completed the work on sculptures in six months. Approximately, 250 tonnes of scrap has been utilised for making sculptures, the MCD said.

To enhance the beauty of the park, nearly 56,000 trees and shrubs like Champa, Kachnar, ficus, and Syngonium among others have been planted. The park has been developed at a cost of nearly Rs 15 crore, it said.

It has a provision for a souvenir shop and a food kiosk for providing better recreational avenues to visitors. Nine sets and three galleries have been developed including 93 2-D sculptures and 20 3-D sculptures, the MCD said.

Saxena on July 23 last year had laid the foundation stone for the park. PTI KND CK