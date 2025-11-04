Waste treatment plant at Ghazipur slaughterhouse must be operational by Dec 31: NGT to MCD

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to ensure the completion and operation of an ingesta plant at the Ghazipur slaughterhouse by December 31.

An ingesta plant processes the undigested waste and dung of animals in slaughterhouses to bio-fertiliser or compost.

The green body was hearing a plea seeking enforcement of its orders of May and July 2022, regarding violations of environmental norms at the slaughterhouse, including improper waste management.

In an order dated October 30, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel said, "We dispose of this execution application by directing the municipal corporation of Delhi (MCD) to ensure that the work of establishment of the ingesta/dung drying plant is completed by December 2025, and the plant becomes operational by December 31, 2025." The tribunal also directed the MCD to file a compliance report by January 15, 2026.

During the hearing, the MCD informed the court that the work was allotted to M/s Food Processing Equipments Co. Pvt. Ltd, and construction of the plant was underway.

Additionally, the tribunal also directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to verify compliance and submit a report by January 31, 2026, to the tribunal.