Watchman found dead under suspicious circumstances at Rajiv Gandhi Polytechnic in Amethi

Amethi (UP), Jan 9 (PTI) A watchman was found dead under suspicious circumstances in the seminar hall of Rajiv Gandhi Polytechnic here on Thursday, officials said.

According to police, 55-year-old Ramraj was found dead in Musafirkhana area. He was from Ram Raipur village and was employed as a watchman at the institution.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and the exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained, Station House Officer (SHO) Vivek Singh said.

Further investigation is underway, the officer said.