Watchman killed in Navi Mumbai housing complex; two residents arrested

Thane, Oct 5 (PTI) A watchman of a housing complex in Ulwe in Navi Mumbai was murdered, following which two residents were arrested, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident took place at Vaikunth Pride Society in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, he added.

"Uday Ramgauri Saw (36), a native of Nepal, died after being stabbed. Our probe found that a resident, identified as real estate agent Rishikesh Raje (28), picked up a fight with him and stabbed him to death. Raje was arrested from Panvel on Sunday morning," the official said.

Raje's flatmate Suraj Ratanlal Jaiswal (25) too has been arrested, he said. PTI COR BNM