Watchman of housing complex molests teenage girl; held

Thane, Oct 11 (PTI) A 42-year-old watchman of a prominent housing complex in Maharashtra's Thane district allegedly inappropriately touched and forcibly hugged a teenage girl residing there, following which he was arrested, officials said on Saturday.

The incident occurred around 2.30 pm on Friday in Khadakpada area of Kalyan, they said.

"When the victim was in the lobby area near the lift in the housing complex, the accused touched her inappropriately and also forcibly hugged her. When the girl managed to break free, he made inappropriate gestures at her," a official said.

"Immediately after learning about the incident, the residents of the society caught hold of the watchman and handed him over to the police," he said.

Based on the complaint lodged by the victim, the accused was immediately arrested, the police official said.

A case was registered against him under section 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and also the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act at the Khadakpada police station and investigation is underway.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. PTI COR NP