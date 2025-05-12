Watchman's body found dumped in drum

Thane, May 12 (PTI) The body of a 40-year-old watchman was found dumped in a drum on the premises of a housing society in Mira Road area on Monday, police said.

Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Prakash Singh, an officer said.

Singh's sister claimed he slept on the premises of the society on Sunday night after consuming alcohol.

"This morning, his naked body was found dumped in a half-immersed position," she said, while other residents claimed CCTV cameras in the housing complex are not functional.

Police have registered a case of accidental death for now.