Water ambulance from Gujarat with essential medical supplies reaches Mahakumbh Nagar

Mahakumbh Nagar, Jan 7 (PTI) A water ambulance from Gujarat, equipped with oxygen cylinders and other medical supplies, arrived in Mahakumbh Nagar on Tuesday to aid pilgrims at the festival, officials said.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed the ambulance to provide immediate medical attention to devotees at the Maha Kumbh in case of any mishaps during the bathing rituals.

NDRF DIG Manoj Sharma said the water ambulance will be operational during the festival and will patrol the water so that the treatment could begin on the spot in case of an emergency.

Sharma described the water ambulance as a mobile hospital, equipped with oxygen cylinders, emergency medicines, and other necessary medical equipment.

"An MBBS doctor will be stationed aboard the ambulance, which was transported from Gujarat by truck. After the completion of the festival, it will be sent to the NDRF centre in Varanasi," he added.

The Maha Kumbh will be held here in Prayagraj between January 13 and February 26.