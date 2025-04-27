Water being released from Bhandardara, Nilawande dams for northern Ahilyanagar district

Mumbai, Apr 27 (PTI) A significant amount of water is being released from the Bhandardara and Nilawande dams to help farmers in the northern region of Maharashtra’s Ahilyanagar district, officials said on Sunday.

Both reservoirs are located in the district on the Pravara river.

According to sources in the Water Resources Department, 3,700 cubic feet per second (cusecs) of water is being released from both dams – 2,400 cusecs from Nilawande and 1,300 cusecs from Bhandardara.

Such a water release cycle usually continues for 15-20 days, they said.

The influx of water is expected to greatly benefit the downstream areas surrounding Ahilyanagar, enhancing irrigation and agricultural productivity, the officials said.

Farmers in the northern region of the district rely heavily on the water supply from these dams for their crops, particularly during crucial growing seasons. PTI ND NR